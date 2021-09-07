Annual United Way campaign underway to help raise money for local non-profits

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The United Way of Waco-McLennan County has launched its annual campaign, which has had success to the tune of $100,000,000 throughout its 98-year history.

The yearly tradition is an effort made by individuals and businesses to support the grant funds for a number of area non-profits with a focus on improving health, education and financial stability for area residents.

The campaign also raises money for social safety net services. Local nonprofits apply for the grants and the United Way vets them thoroughly before selecting recipients.

United Way Resource Development Chair Dan Ingham, a former KWTX anchor, is currently vice president of marketing and communications for The First National Bank of Central Texas.

Ingham said when people give to United Way, they can rest assured the money is being put to good use.

“People want to give where they know they can make an impact and that’s definitely the case with the United Way thanks to our rigorous grant process,” Ingham said.

“I’m really proud of that process. People can feel good when they give money to The United Way. It’s going to go to places that need the money.”

United Way CEO Wendy Ellis said the nonprofit has made it easy for workplaces and individuals to donate.

“United Way provides the mechanism for individuals to easily and effectively give through their workplace and support numerous local nonprofits through one simple donation process. Whether it be $5 per paycheck, or $25,000 a year, our local workforce continues to unite in support of their community,” she said.

“It is United Way’s privilege to sustain this bridge between the businesses and individual employees who want to give and the nonprofit who serves on the frontlines of addressing the most challenging hurdles our communities face.”

There are currently 43 local organizations who are eligible to receive funding from grants or designations through United Way of Waco-McLennan County.

That includes everyone from the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children to the American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas, Jesus Said Love, Talitha Koum Institute and Waco Family Medicine.

Baylor Head Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew, who led the Bears to a national championship this past season, took part in helping spread the word about the United Way this year by appearing in its campaign photographs.

“It’s so cool that we had Scott Drew volunteer to help us out with our campaign this year,” Ingham said.

“He’s such a recognizable face and he’s such a busy guy so for him to say ‘yes’ and say ‘yeah, I want to help you guys out,’ that really means a lot to us and says a lot about him and also the United Way and what we’re doing.”

To learn more about how you can help visit UnitedWayWaco.org.

