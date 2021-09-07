Advertisement

Bears release non-conference basketball schedule

Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.
Baylor's Scott Drew celebrates winning the Big 12 title.(Baylor)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The defending NCAA National Champion Baylor University Men’s Basketball Team has released its non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 basketball season.

The Bear’s 13-game slate includes eight games at the Ferrell Center, two road contests and three neutral-site games in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Bears will receive their 2021 National Championship rings and unveil the championship banner in a pregame ceremony prior to the Friday, November 12 season opener against Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center.

2021-22 BAYLOR MEN’S BASKETBALL NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Friday, Nov. 12 – Incarnate Word (Waco, Texas)

Monday, Nov. 15 – Nicholls State (Waco, Texas)

Wednesday, Nov. 17 – Central Arkansas (Waco, Texas)

Saturday, Nov. 20 – Stanford (Waco, Texas)

Wednesday, Nov. 24 – vs. Arizona State (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Thursday, Nov. 25 – vs. TBD (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Friday, Nov. 26 – vs. TBD (Paradise Island, Bahamas)

Saturday, Dec. 4 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Waco, Texas)

Sunday, Dec. 12 – Villanova (Waco, Texas)

Saturday, Dec. 18 – at Oregon (Eugene, Ore.)

Monday, Dec. 20 – Alcorn State (Waco, Texas)

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Northwestern State (Waco, Texas)

Saturday, Jan. 29 – at Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

March 9-13 – Big 12 Championship (Kansas City, Mo.)

The Big 12 Conference will announce the league portion of the 2021-22 schedule at a later date.

Teams are expected to begin conference play the first week of January, and the 2022 Big 12 Championship will be played March 9-13 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

