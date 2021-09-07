Advertisement

Club shooting kills 1, injures 7 in Kansas

Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita,...
Police are still looking for the suspect in a early Tuesday club shooting in downtown Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita Police say one person is dead and seven others are hurt following a shooting in downtown Wichita early Tuesday morning.

Police said the suspect got into a fight at Enigma Club & Lounge and left the club before returning around 12:30 a.m. and shooting from outside into the club, KWCH reported.

A 30-year-old man was killed, two others received life-threatening injuries, and three were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Another two received minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter. He’s described as a man in his 20s around 5-foot-9. Police are still working to get a vehicle description.

Copyright 2021 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
File Photo
McGregor ISD implements mask mandate for seven day period beginning Tuesday
Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
River Valley Intermediate Principal Paul Offill
River Valley Intermediate in Waco issues face mask ‘directive’ for 10 days
FILE: Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris...
Waco attorney reflects on surviving 9-11 attacks, hopes younger generations never forget

Latest News

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
The 80-year-old Brazilian soccer great went to the hospital last week for routine exams when...
Soccer great Pelé recovering from colon surgery to remove tumor
Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to...
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
Michael K. Williams, 54, was a ubiquitous character actor in TV shows and films for more than...
Hollywood Minute: 'The Wire' actor found dead, Tucci reveals cancer scare