Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours

Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second for this Labor Day weekend.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Police said an 18-year-old man was shot and killed late Monday night in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road, the second murder in a 24-hour period over the Labor Day holiday.

Officers found the man’s body at about 11:30 p.m. in a vehicle near an apartment building.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. He will be identified by police once his family is notified.

Detectives are still investigating a murder that happened 24 hours earlier at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found lying on the ground unconscious. That man was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:52 p.m. Sunday by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

That man has not yet been identified.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen information on either of the shootings to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

You can also go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com or download the P3Tips App to provide an anonymous with your phone.

