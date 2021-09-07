Midland teen with autism lands dream job with Chick-fil-A

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - From graduating high school to getting his first job, it’s been an exciting couple of months for 18-year-old Evan McKinney.

McKinney was diagnosed with autism when he was three years old.

Although it’s presented challenges throughout his life, it doesn’t stop him from reaching his goals.

He graduated from Hillcrest School in May and had the question many graduates face - What’s next?

“There’s just not a whole lot out there for young adults that are on the spectrum and so we were like well what are we going to do now,” said Denise McKinney, Evan’s mother.

McKinney knew exactly what job he wanted, and put in the hard work to get the position.

“He was determined that he was going to get a job at Chick-fil-A and I was like ‘Well, what if they’re not hiring,’ and he was like ‘Oh mom they will be, they will be.’”

For the past 15 years, McKinney has eaten at Chick-fil-A six days a week, so there was no better place for him to get a job. He loves the perks that come with it.

“I love Chick-fil-A, it’s the only meal I love ever since then so that way I could be eating Chick-fil-A when I clock out,” McKinney said.

McKinney’s almost a month into working the new job. He says he loves his coworkers and having the chance to talk with customers.

Both of his parents say that working at Chick-fil-A has been good for McKinney. They loved seeing his determination to reach his goal of working at his favorite restaurant.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.