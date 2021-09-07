Advertisement

More 90s but less humidity!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We already had one early September “cold” front and a second weak front comes tomorrow. The front could spark up a small rain chance, mainly to the NW, tomorrow but most everyone will stay dry. This front will bring us some lower humidity and that will certainly make it feel nicer through the overnight hours and in the early mornings hours too, with lows down into the upper 60s. Not really feeling like fall quite yet, but at least feeling a little better. The afternoons we have though for the rest of the week will still feel like summer though, in the 90s. At least the humidity coming down will make it feel a little more bearable.

The reason it still feels like summer is because we have a ridge of high pressure is building back into Central Texas, keeping that summertime heat rolling on and rain chances out of the forecast.

The weekend also looks mainly dry, but late Sunday into Monday some tropical moisture from the Gulf increases and that gives us a rain chance again. Any organized tropical system that could possibly form looks to take an easterly track away from us, but we will still see an increase in moisture and that leads to some rain chances, possibly, early next week.

