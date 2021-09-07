Advertisement

New Texas law could send drivers who injure, kill pedestrians to prison

Family members of Lisa Torry Smith react to the passing of the Lisa Torry Smith Act
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lisa Torry Smith Act went into effect September 1 to protect pedestrians who are legally crossing at a crosswalk.

According to Texas Department of Transportation, this law, named in memory of a woman who was killed walking her child to school, allows inattentive drivers to be charged with a Class A misdemeanor if they cause bodily harm to a pedestrian. And if the pedestrian is seriously injured, drivers may be found guilty of a state jail felony.

TxDOT said this bill aligns with their goal to have no pedestrian-related deaths by the year 2050.The law also protects pedestrians legally crossing on bicycles, wheelchairs, scooters, and other motorized devices.

Lisa Torry Smith’s widower, Elliot Smith, said the passing of the act brings the family relief.

“It took almost four years from the accident, in order to get through this whole entire complicated legal path. And gratitude because we had a lot of help along the way,” Smith said.

Sister Gina Torry said Lisa Torry Smith was struck and killed by a car while walking in a crosswalk, taking her six-year-old son to school in the Houston area in 2017.

“She was robbed of that joy of being alive,” Torry said. “And so we want to make sure that that joy of living, that right to life, is not taken away ever again. And we know that this bill won’t totally prevent that from happening, but hopefully it will ensure that there are consequences for anybody who takes a life in a crosswalk or injures a life in a crosswalk.”

“Her legacy through myself, and the children, and this law, and the rest of the family, is what we have,” Smith said. “And we plan on honoring that.”

You can read the text of the Lisa Torry Smith Act here.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
File Photo
McGregor ISD implements mask mandate for seven day period beginning Tuesday
Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
River Valley Intermediate Principal Paul Offill
River Valley Intermediate in Waco issues face mask ‘directive’ for 10 days
FILE: Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris...
Waco attorney reflects on surviving 9-11 attacks, hopes younger generations never forget

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks
Texas State Capitol in Austin
Attorney: Texas abortion law a “radical expansion” of who can sue whom
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not block the nation's most restrictive law on abortions.
U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas’ six-week abortion ban
President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden says new abortion law in Texas ‘unleashes unconstitutional chaos’
The Texas law would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around...
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum