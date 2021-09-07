Noticeably lower humidity, but heat hanging around despite another front

Labor Day Monday was much of the same weather we’ve been used to with warm temperatures, high humidity, and even a few isolated showers and storms. Today will be a noticeably different day thanks to a surge of drier air that’s moved into Central Texas. The surge of lower humidity hangs around for the rest of the week, but a ridge of high pressure building in behind a mid-week ‘cold’ front should keep temperatures toasty. Temperatures this morning are starting out quite nice in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be keeping partly cloudy skies around throughout the entire day with a steady rise in temperatures. Expect lunch time temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s to settle in the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. Since humidity stays low throughout the entire day, heat index values will stay close to the actual temperature from lunch time through the afternoon making for a fairly comfortable early September day.

A cold front is slated to ease into the area Wednesday. Unlike the front that moved through Sunday, this one won’t have much rain attached to it and the temperature change really won’t be noticeable at all. Generally sunny skies and variable winds Wednesday will allow the morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s to warm a bit more into the mid-to-upper 90s. As the front passes through during the afternoon and evening, it could potentially kick up a few isolated showers or storms. Since humidity remains fairly low, the potential for showers and thunderstorms is capped at about 10%. The thing you may notice a lot more of tomorrow is a hazy sky. Tomorrow’s front is originating in Big Sky Country and the Northern Plains where wildfire smoke is widely distributed in the atmosphere. The front should pull some of the smoke into our area late tomorrow and it may hang around for a few days. If you’re sensitive to air quality changes, you’ll want to take caution with outdoor activities for the next few days.

It’ll be smooth sailing for the next few days after Wednesday’s cold front. High pressure will settle in and keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s but humidity staying low keeps the heat index in check with the actual temperatures. Morning lows should be close-ish to average in the upper 60s and low 70s. Expect a lot of sunshine with some smoky skies through the entire weekend. We’re expecting more changes early next week as tropical moisture may be pulled from the western Gulf toward Texas. Moisture may move in as early as Sunday but may not really bring the best rain chances until the middle of next week. As moisture arrives, temperatures should fall a few degrees into the low-to-mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately though, humidity will be going back up and the heat index should hover close to 100° for much of next week. Morning temperatures should also be noticeably warmer in the low-to-mid 70s. Expect at least a 20% chance of rain to return Monday and stick around through Thursday. Next week’s rain chances will eventually need to be adjusted either up or down depending on when tropical moisture moves through.

