Advertisement

Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid. She often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears a wig. (credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The reward for Margaret Lorrain Smith, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was increased to $8,500 for information leading to her arrest if the tips are received during the month of September.

Smith, 62, is wanted for capital murder.

Smith is charged with hiring a man to kill her husband, George Smith, on Aug. 6, 2007. An investigation determined Smith lured him to Surfside Beach, Texas, late at night.

Smith is accused of leaving her husband sitting in the sand when a man she hired beat George to death with a metal object. In September 2007, Smith and the man she hired were indicted for capital murder.

Smith’s co-defendant was convicted. Smith, however, has been on the run since Aug. 11, 2009, when she fled the Brazoria County area while on bond prior to the start of her trial.

She was last seen on video in August 2009 in a San Antonio area Walmart getting into a maroon, four-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln Continental.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers featured reward of up to $8,500 during the month of September, a reward of $5,000 is also being offered through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers for information leading to Smith’s arrest.

Smith is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. She has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid. She often dyes her naturally dark, curly hair or wears a wig. She went by Margaret or Lorrain.

Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
File Photo
McGregor ISD implements mask mandate for seven day period beginning Tuesday
Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
River Valley Intermediate Principal Paul Offill
River Valley Intermediate in Waco issues face mask ‘directive’ for 10 days
FILE: Smoke billows from one of the towers of the World Trade Center and flames as debris...
Waco attorney reflects on surviving 9-11 attacks, hopes younger generations never forget

Latest News

Temple ISD Headquarters
Temple ISD to hold community meetings to discuss 2021 bond proposal
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor Scott & White said sepsis was one of the leading causes of...
September is Sepsis Awareness Month
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Gov. Abbott signs Texas voting bill into law, overcoming Democratic quorum breaks