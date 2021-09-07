Search for employees continues through Labor Day weekend

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Labor Day 2021 came and went, with many employers grateful for the workers they do have, amid a continued openings they struggle to fill.

Help wanted signs can be seen all over the place in just a short drive down 31st Street in Temple, outside fast food restaurants, car washes, even physical therapy facilities.

A sign on the door outside Fajita Kings in Temple says with so many student employees back in school, they’ve had to shorten their ours.

At 3 West Alehouse, they’ve just reopened after a remodel and say finding employees continues to be a challenge.

We spoke to the owners back in April about all the ways they were incentivizing new hires then, but four months later they say things have not improved, despite most unemployment benefits expiring in the state.

“Its a struggle. Two days ago we literally didn’t have a dishwasher,” 3 West Chef, Tony Strauss, said. “We are literally running two kitchens with a skeleton crew.”

The owners have four businesses all in the same complex and are able to flex their workers between the different establishments.

After closing 3 West for remodel they say trying to recruit employees back was harder than they anticipated.

“Most of us work two or three person jobs,” Strauss explained.

Monday, more than 7 million people lost federal unemployment benefits.

“You may have to take a job you don’t like but you need to find money coming in the door. That’s most important for these families,” Business analyst Jill Schlesinger says.

According to CBS there are about 10 million available jobs across the country and about 8.7 million people not yet returning to work.

Schlesinger says there are a lot of reasons why people may not be coming back to work.

“There are people who live with immunocompromised folks in their homes so they have health concerns,” she explained.

The labor secretary, Marty Walsh, says school closures due to COVID-19 may also be playing a role in people’s ability to work.

“Childcare, lack of childcare and the fear of the delta variant and the coronavirus,” Walsh said Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.