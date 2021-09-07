Waco-area Red Cross & Salvation Army in need of disaster volunteers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fears related to COVID-19 are being blamed on a lack of local volunteers to deploy to help with natural disasters happening across the country.

Both the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army in the Waco-McLennan County area are hurting for volunteers, officials say.

If you’re interested in volunteering, officials ask you do it sooner rather than later as all the jobs require training beforehand.

To apply to volunteer with the Red Cross go here.

To apply to volunteer with the Salvation Army go here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.