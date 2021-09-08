Advertisement

Biden to honor labor unions in White House remarks

FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from...
FILE - President Joe Biden answers a question from a reporter following a virtual meeting from the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, to discuss the importance of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday from the White House in honor of labor unions.

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to be in attendance. The president spent part of his Labor Day visiting with a chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on Monday in his home state of Delaware.

Biden handed out sandwiches, spoke with members and took photos.

A long-time supporter of labor unions, the president will likely discuss benefits for them in the bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate has passed, which includes new spending on roads and bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems, the Associated Press reported.

A $3.5 trillion spending package also is being negotiated with members of Congress, as part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

The outline includes new programs for tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college, paid family leave and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects. Millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would have a new chance for citizenship, and there would be financial incentives for states to adopt more labor-friendly laws.

