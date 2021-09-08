Central Texas pharmacist charged in theft of medication from Brookshire Brothers

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena Police on Wednesday announced pharmacist James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug after nearly $1,900 worth in medication was stolen from a Brookshire Brothers pharmacy.

Brookshire Brothers learned about the theft Tuesday after the store performed an internal audit of medications and learned it was missing at least 1,300 pills.

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said Huffman confessed he “did take some medication.”

When Huffman was arrested, police allegedly “found some of the mediation on his person,” said Dickson.

Investigators do not believe Huffman was selling the medication.

The investigation continues. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.