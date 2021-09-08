Advertisement

Central Texas pharmacist charged in theft of medication from Brookshire Brothers

James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug
James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena Police on Wednesday announced pharmacist James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug after nearly $1,900 worth in medication was stolen from a Brookshire Brothers pharmacy.

Brookshire Brothers learned about the theft Tuesday after the store performed an internal audit of medications and learned it was missing at least 1,300 pills.

Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said Huffman confessed he “did take some medication.”

When Huffman was arrested, police allegedly “found some of the mediation on his person,” said Dickson.

Investigators do not believe Huffman was selling the medication.

The investigation continues. No further information was provided.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition

Latest News

2 Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Local nurses help transport NICU babies in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
File Photo
More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in McLennan County
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
President Bush, center, answers questions from the media while standing with, from left to...
20 years after 9/11, Crawford, Texas residents reminisce on ‘Western White House’ days