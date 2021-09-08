‘Cold’ front today brings lower humidity, some smoky skies

In a clear sign that the seasons are slowly changing, our second cold front in just four days time will be moving through Central Texas. Unfortunately, September fronts, especially the ones in the first half of the month, don’t bring big temperature changes and this one is no exception. It will be reinforcing some drier air that’s already in place, but it could also bring a smoky tint to our skies too. Today’s front will swing into Central Texas during the afternoon hours bringing a subtle south to north wind shift. Temperatures aren’t expected to be much different today with comfortable morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s warming into the mid-90s for afternoon highs. The difference you’ll feel is in the lack of humidity. Humid conditions were around through lunch time Tuesday but there isn’t much humidity to talk about today at all since dew points will be in the 50s and 60s. With the low humidity, rain chances with today’s front are hard to come by and there will only be a 10% chance of rain, mainly west of I-35, as the front pushes through late in the afternoon.

Today’s front will help to reinforce the dry air that’s already in place. Afternoon highs will still warm up into the mid-90s through the weekend thanks to high pressure building behind the front, but heat index values will be at or BELOW the actual temperatures with the dry air in place! We’re also expecting mild mornings through the rest of the work week as we kick off every day in the mid-to-upper 60s. Today’s front has origins in the Northern United States where wildfire smoke has been moving through the atmosphere for weeks. The front is helping to pull some of that smoke south into Central Texas and we’ll likely notice at least a little haze in the skies this afternoon. Even behind the front, we’re expecting smoke to continue to move through our Central Texas skies through at least Thursday. Most of the smoke will be well away from the surface, but we’re anticipating a reduction in air quality Wednesday, Thursday, and potentially Friday too. If you’re sensitive to air quality changes, be sure to limit your time outdoors.

The lack of humidity for the next few days won’t be around forever because tropical moisture should move back into Texas late this weekend and next week. The moisture will bring a drop in temperatures into the low 90s, an increase in rain chances, and also an increase in humidity too. The best potential for rain next week looks to be next Tuesday and Wednesday although rain will be possible at any time next week. The moisture will bring partly-to-mostly cloudy skies through the week and heat index values will climb back into the mid-90s. The increase in humidity will also bring an increase in morning temperatures too and we’ll start out most days in the low 70s next week.

