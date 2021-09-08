Di’Amore Fine Jewelers to host 7th Annual First Responder’s Appreciation Day September 11th

WACO, Texas (Press Release) - Di’Amore Fine Jewelers is proud to host the seventh annual First Responder’s Appreciation Day event on Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks on the US.

Di’Amore will honor all active-duty, McLennan County first responders (police officers, EMTs, firefighters, and dispatchers) with a special free gift (first 100 attendants) and free lunch. Proof of employment is required. Lunch from favorite local vendors will be served until 2 p.m. Barnard Beef Cattle Co. will offer their Signature Sliders, Nightlight Donuts will have their famous croissant donuts on hand, and Hometown Bakery will be there with their food truck offering Barnard Beef nachos, desserts, tea, and lemonade.

The first 100 to attend will receive a silver dog tag and chain. There will also be free caps and swag bags while supplies last.

First responders will also be entered in a raffle for several pieces of fine jewelry. One Red Line or Blue Line Citizen Exclusive Watch, Value $550. One Seiko Watch SNE549, value $395. One Lafonn oval pendant/necklace set, value $185. One Luvente 14k white gold blue sapphire and diamond pendant/necklace set, value $1,350.

