Advertisement

Di’Amore Fine Jewelers to host 7th Annual First Responder’s Appreciation Day September 11th

(Press Release)
By Press Release
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (Press Release) - Di’Amore Fine Jewelers is proud to host the seventh annual First Responder’s Appreciation Day event on Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the 911 terrorist attacks on the US.

Di’Amore will honor all active-duty, McLennan County first responders (police officers, EMTs, firefighters, and dispatchers) with a special free gift (first 100 attendants) and free lunch. Proof of employment is required. Lunch from favorite local vendors will be served until 2 p.m. Barnard Beef Cattle Co. will offer their Signature Sliders, Nightlight Donuts will have their famous croissant donuts on hand, and Hometown Bakery will be there with their food truck offering Barnard Beef nachos, desserts, tea, and lemonade.

The first 100 to attend will receive a silver dog tag and chain. There will also be free caps and swag bags while supplies last.

First responders will also be entered in a raffle for several pieces of fine jewelry. One Red Line or Blue Line Citizen Exclusive Watch, Value $550. One Seiko Watch SNE549, value $395. One Lafonn oval pendant/necklace set, value $185. One Luvente 14k white gold blue sapphire and diamond pendant/necklace set, value $1,350.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain

Latest News

The company plans to have some 3,000 new flight attendants in the air by the summer of 2022.
Delta to hire 1,500 new flight attendants
Walgreens plans to increase hourly wages to at least $15.
Walgreens to increase starting pay to $15 an hour
Black farmer John Wesley Boyd Jr. has been fighting for four decades against a system he says...
Black US farmers awaiting billions in promised debt relief
The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant