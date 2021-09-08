Local business opens store front to help Central Texans stay hydrated

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Staying properly hydrated is a real challenge, especially, during the dog days of summer as dehydration can lead to dizziness, fatigue, heat stroke, major kidney problems and even loss of vision.

A local business called Drive Hydration Spa recently opened up a store front operation in Robinson where anyone can stop by and get an IV drip to insure proper hydration.

You can also add a dose of vitamins or supplements designed to do everything from detox to metabolize fat, and boost energy.

Some even swear by the effects the drip has on treating hangovers.

Amanda Neal has been getting IV hydration therapy for a couple of years now.

“Anything that gets in the system, the IV goes in and moves it right on out,” said Neal, “It boosts the immune system. I’ve probably been healthier in the past two years than I’ve been in the past 20 years.”

It’s one of those great ideas hatched on a golf course.

Spencer Ferrell and his business partner Chase Chapman started out setting up a mobile IV trailer at golf tournaments and outdoor concerts.

They agreed that a storefront location would help them reach more customers who have hydration issues for other reasons.

“We have sports hydration drips, immunity drips, especially with Covid, that gives an immune system boost,” Ferrell said, “We have drips for pregnant women. Those who are experiencing nausea and vomiting - they can come in and get a bag. We have 16 different cocktails for rehydration.”

During the pandemic, the immune system boost has been a big seller.

“It’s not going to keep you from getting covid. Your immune system, having that boost, will have your immune system fighting it at peak performance. So if you were to catch it, your immune system will be operating at full function,” Ferrell explained.

All of the IV drip cocktails are quick and easy and take about half an hour to administer.

A basic hydration drip cost $89 and the prices go all they way up to $264 for the “Texan,” which has all the vitamins and supplements they offer in one drip.

Drive Hydration Spa also offers a membership plan for regular customers which brings down the cost.

“We had a couple of golfers who came in from out of town. Apparently, they had overdone the drinking on the course so they came in for a bag on Thursday. They said they felt so good they came in the next day for another one because no one offers this near where they live,” Ferrell said.

Spencer said business has really picked up during the heat of summer but he says the benefits of being hydrated are year round.

“Almost everyone has issues with dehydration. It’s really a challenge to drink enough water to replace what we’re losing,” Spenser said.

