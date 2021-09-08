Advertisement

Local nurses help transport NICU babies in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

2 Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
2 Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Temple, Texas (KWTX) - A pair of nurses from McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple rushed into the aftermath of Hurricane Ida to assist in transporting newborn babies in a Louisiana neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Nurses Stacy Harp and Amanda Vig both work for the transport team at McLane Children’s Hospital and Baylor Scott & White. They are often tasked with transporting patients who need elevated care to a hospital that can provide them that care.

Over night on Tuesday Sept. 31 the team working with AirLift Texas boarded a medical transfer plane with what they call “a NICU in the air”-- hundreds of pounds of equipment needed for the transfer.

They made their way to the Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie, Louisiana. The area where the hospital was located had been devastated by the storm and lost power. The Baylor Scott and White team said they were told the hospital’s generators would only last for another 18 hours.

The Baylor Scott and White team began racing against the clock transfering NICU babies to Lakeview Regional Medical Center in nearby Covington, Louisiana.

Both nurses returned to Temple by noon on Wednesday August 1. and returned right back to work taking care of local medical transportation needs in Central Texas.

Nurses Harp and Vig said although their own hospital here in Central Texas was facing staffing shortages they believed it was their duty to run into the aftermath of the storm to offer help.

