Advertisement

Mobile COVID vaccine clinics halted after harassment

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Colorado county’s public health department director says officials took three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after workers were harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock says staff at a mobile vaccine clinic in Gilpin County were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, The Denver Post reports.

Comstock says a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic’s tent.

In a separate incident, someone also threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

— Judge: Florida can’t enforce ban on school mask mandates

— Vaccine alliance expects to ship 1.4B doses by end of year, down from 2B

— U.S. faces COVID-19 surge in summer, leading into fall

___

— Read AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition

Latest News

2 Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Local nurses help transport NICU babies in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
File Photo
More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in McLennan County
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 11 new deaths reported
Tropical Storm Mindy formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, the...
Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle