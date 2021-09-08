More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Wednesday reported 512 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths as a result of the virus, bringing the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 568.

Statewide, the State of Texas reported 25,184 new cases of the virus and 286 additional deaths, raising the state’s death toll during the entire pandemic to 57, 524.

McLennan County currently has 1,979 active coronavirus cases and 182 patients hospitalized as a result of the virus. The health district’s website states 42 of those hospitalized are on ventilators.

There are currently 13,520 COVID-19 inpatients at Texas hospitals, including 3,733 patients in ICU beds. Of those hospitalized in Texas, 294 are pediatric patients. The state dashboard also states 2,893 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators across the state.

When it comes to active cases of the virus in Central Texas, Mills County reported 45, San Saba County reported 29, Lampasas County reported 437, Coryell County reported 850, Bell County reported 3,062, Falls County reported 130, Milam County reported 269, Robertson County reported 197, and Limestone County reported 227.

