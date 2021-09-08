Advertisement

Police set up a crime scene tape after a late-night incident

Killeen police block off a street during a late-night investigation.
Killeen police block off a street during a late-night investigation.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Police set a crime scene premature near Stardust Street and Lake Road.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 1800 block of Stardust Street and blocked off the street. Evidence markers could be seen in the street, and crime scene and police cars blocked the street.

#breaking: Police in Killeen have set up a crime scene near Lake Road and Stardust Street.

Posted by Eric Franklin KWTX on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The scene is only two blocks away from the fatal shooting that took the life of an 18-year-old man Just 24 hours earlier on Westcliff Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot at the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans...
Killeen Police investigating murder at Liberty 6 Motel
File Photo
McGregor ISD implements mask mandate for seven day period beginning Tuesday
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
Schuyler Wight looks up a subsidence on his land.
A section of earth in West Texas is collapsing, and it’s taking a highway with it
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours

Latest News

Connally ISD
Central Texas school district returns to the classroom after COVID closure with masks required
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference with Gov. Rick Perry in the...
Gov. Abbott calls special legislative session for redistricting, other conservative priorities
Connally ISD head back to the classroom
Connally ISD returns to classroom following closure
FILE PHOTO: Contact tracer Alejandra Camarillo works at Harris County Public Health contact...
COVID19 contact tracing ‘nearly impossible,’ local official says as state ends mitigation practice