Advertisement

Riesel High School football team honors U.S. servicemembers slain in Kabul attack

The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack...
The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26 with a moving on-the-field tribute in Central Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26  with a moving on-the-field tribute in Central Texas.

The team, which normally makes a loud entrance charging the field, ran out quietly holding 13 American flags.

The gesture was made as the Riesel Indians took on the Hamilton Bulldogs in Riesel, nearly 8,000 miles away from the site of the deadly attack on U.S. servicemembers.

Riesel junior right tackle Kolt Dieterich helped organize it. “When I got the idea to do it, I thought it be pretty cool because we need to remember them because they go across seas and give up their freedom to fight for ours,” Dieterich said.

In an act of solidarity, fans from both sides cheered for the Indians as they carried the flags.

The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack...
The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26 with a moving on-the-field tribute in Central Texas.(Courtesy Photo)

Once the players reached the end-zone, they knelt and prayed.

Many of them also removed their football helmets.

The players then staked the 13 flags on the fence for the entire game.

Dietrich said it was worth all the planning to not only honor those who gave so much but set an example for all the pint-sized fans who look up to them.

“When we finally got to it, it was pretty cool to remember that all the little kids were watching us and wanted to be like us one day and we got to set an example for them.”

Riesel beat Hamilton 28-12.

The Indians play this Friday against Clyde in Dublin at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition
Pam Todaro says her son Dillon was an amazing, hard-working man who was very family-oriented....
Bryan mother who lost son in drunk driving crash hopes to prevent others from knowing her pain

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas attorney general warns school districts with mask mandates: ‘rescind now or see you in court’
File Photo
Fearful of being sued, three out of four San Antonio abortion facilities stop offering procedure
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Lynn Hagan in Kuwait in 2001.
College Station health professional looks back at her role in helping heal US leaders, soldiers overseas after 9/11