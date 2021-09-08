Advertisement

Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf near Florida Panhandle

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Mindy has formed in the northeast Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a tropical storm warning for part of the Florida Panhandle.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach, Florida, to the Steinhatchee River to the east.

The storm on Wednesday evening was about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition

Latest News

2 Central Texas nurses head to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.
Local nurses help transport NICU babies in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
File Photo
More than 500 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in McLennan County
The bipartisan spirit that birthed a $2 trillion aid package in March has evaporated.
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
Hurricane Ida has left extensive damage in Louisiana, and evacuees are being told stay away for...
Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 11 new deaths reported