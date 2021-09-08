Weak front brings pleasant mornings; hot afternoons

Our “cold” front didn’t bring us a big temperature change, overall, but it did send us down some drier & more comfortable air, and a little bit of some smoky haze from the west coast wildfires. With the lower humidity in place and a wind out of the north, lows tonight will dip into the 60s. This will be the time for fall-lovers or cooler-weather lovers to get out and enjoy the brief break from the heat. Not quite the fall-feel yet, but at least trending in the right direction. We see lots of sunshine and each day, for the rest of the week and into the weekend, we warm up into the mid and upper 90s.

The reason it still feels like summer is because we have a ridge of high pressure is building back into Central Texas from the west, keeping that summertime heat rolling on. Overall we do keep the drier air in place behind Wednesday’s front, and that keeps lower humidity hanging around for Thursday and Friday. With the lower humidity/drier air - we don’t expect rain chances in the next few days.

The weekend also looks mainly dry, but late Sunday into Monday some tropical moisture from the Gulf increases and that gives us a rain chance again. We’re still watching an area of potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center still gives it a 50% chance of development. Any organized tropical system that could possibly form looks to take an easterly track away from us, but we will still see an increase in moisture and that leads to some rain chances, possibly, early next week. Forecast models have started to trend wetter for next week with more tropical moisture moving in, which in turn, does mean the return of more muggy heat next week.

