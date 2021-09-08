Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B

BELLMEAN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole nearly $400 in groceries from a local H-E-B.

The alleged theft happened on August 8, 2021, but the Bellmead Police Department shared the information on its Facebook page on September 8.

A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located at 801 North I-35 in Bellmead.

She allegedly walked out with groceries and merchandise in the amount of $371.13.

“The female passed all points of sale without paying for the merchandise,” police said.

If you have any information that could help police identify the suspect, please call 254-799-0251 and reference case #21-00943.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.