10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 9.11.21-9.12.21

Whether you’re a craft beer drinker, wine lover, or a foodie, you’ll find something to savor at the Harker Heights Food, Wine & Brew Fest this Saturday afternoon. Fill your glass and pair your drink of choice with delectable food from around the world and enjoy live music entertainment...all for free. Parking passes are just $10.

This weekend is the 6th annual Pet Adoption Extravaganza at the Bell County Expo Center. If you’ve been thinking about adopting a furry friend, now is the time! There will be over 400 animals available adoption Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Plus there will be lots of fun activities for all ages including pony ride, petting zoo, and more. There will be free micro-chipping and starter pack for adopted pets too! Admission is just $5 and 13 years & under are free with purchase of ticket.

We honor and remember those who have died, those who served, and those who carry on twenty years after the terrorist attacks 20 years ago. The public is invited to this outdoor 9/11 memorial event at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum Saturday morning. Program begins at 7 am and will follow the 9/11 timeline. Vehicles from most of McLennan County Fire Departments, several law enforcement agencies, and EMS agencies will be on display, along with representatives from each of those departments.

Reflect with every step. Walk 110 stories to honor the souls who perished at the 110-story World Trade Center. Bell County First Responder agencies will be honoring the lives of fallen first responders with a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb this Saturday morning from 7 to 11 a.m. at Temple High School Wildcat Stadium – located at 415 N 31st St. There will be a brief ceremony at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the FDNY Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and the New York City Police Foundation. Event is open to the public.

Finish the walk that some never got to... The 3rd annual Waco Memorial 9/11 Stair Climb is also happening this Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Jacob’s Ladder in Cameron Park. The event starts with a remembrance prayer by Chaplain Chris Bean. Event is open to the public.

There is a First Responder’s Memorial on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the gazebo at Salado Civic Center, 601 North Main Street. Speakers include local and state representatives, and the unveiling of the First Responder’s Memorial which is “Dedicated to those who serve our community to make our lives safer.”

We remember. This Saturday, there will be a Patriot Day gathering at the Bosque County Courthouse in remembrance for those who serve and those lost protecting their fellow Americans. This celebration of their lives starts at 1 p.m. with a free, community lunch.

Saturday night, attend the 9/11 Tribute Fundraiser that honors the victims, survivors, and first responders of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks. Proceeds will go directly to the Valley Mills Fire Department and Valley Mills Police Department. There will be a BBQ dinner, live and silent auction all happening at the Civic Center in Valley Mills (New City Hall Building).

Hosted by the Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce, the Lampasas Beer Barn LTX BBQ Fest is a state-championship-sanctioned barbecue competition includes a $7,500 guaranteed payout. Prizes are awarded in all events and categories. In addition to the cookoff, there is the Kids’ ‘Que Cookoff and a cornhole tournament.

After a win on the road last week, the Baylor Bears have their first home game of the season this Saturday. Cheer on the team as they take on Texas Southern at 6 p.m. at McLane Stadium. This game is dubbed the Kickoff for the Community game.

Saturday, Septemberfest returns to Cranfills Gap in Wade Lee Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will include a parade through downtown, a State Championship BBQ cookoff, entertainment and more.

