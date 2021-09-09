Advertisement

Affidavit: East Texas day care owner was aware of child abuse at her business

Kendra Anschultz
Kendra Anschultz(Titus County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - A Mount Pleasant day care owner was aware of allegations of abuse of children at the facility but did not take proper action, according to an arrest affidavit.

Arrest affidavits on the owner of Kidz Kare, Kendra Anschultz, 42, and an employee, Amy Castaneda, 38, were released from the justice of the peace following an open records request.

Their arrests came in the days following the arrest of Erin Wilson, arrested after a parent reported her child had been beaten to the point that the child had to go to the emergency room.

According to the affidavits, police went to the day care on Aug. 31 to speak with staff. One employee said she had audio and video of abuse at the facility. She said she had notified Anschultz of what she hand seen but nothing was done because the employee did not have proof of the incident. The employee said she then began recording audio while she was working but Anschultz changed her shift, making it harder to capture the audio.

The employee said she had witnessed Castaneda hit one of the children with her sandal while the child was lying in of of the cribs.

The affidavit states the investigator listened to a recording from the day care and the following could be heard:

“You can hear several times where Amy is feeding the child [redacted] and it sounds as if the child is chocking [sic] and gagging on the food that Amy is giving the child. Amy could be heard stating ‘swallow it or choke on it but its staying in your mouth’, ‘gag and puke and see if I don’t punch you in the head and “I hate you so much [redacted]. ‘I ain’t dealing with your [expletive] today.’”

“Recording 6 you can hear Amy telling a child to leave something on. You can then hear what sounds like the slapping of skin and Amy saying ‘No’ in a stern voice. By listening to the audio files, I feel that Amy has a pattern of mental and physical abuse toward the children at the daycare which has been ongoing for some times.”

The affidavit states the employee asked to speak with Anschultz to show her video on the morning of Aug. 27. The affidavit states Castaneda and Wilson were allowed to continue working at the day care after Anschultz saw the video.

