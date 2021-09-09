Advertisement

Be Remarkable: Neighborly kindness of woman helps feed and power neighborhood

By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to a local dentist’s office where the recipient may have been surprised by the honor, but her friends in the Foxview neighborhood were not.

Cathy Cook makes teeth whiter by the day, but she literally led folks on a neighboring street out of darkness during the winter freeze in Texas six months ago.

“So, every morning I would go to that street, pick up their devices, take them back to my house because I still had power, fully charge them, and then take them back, usually with some food”, Cathy Cook

Cathy also encouraged everyone in the area to donate supplies and food to families on the street who were forced to stay in houses without power. Cathy’s food delivery and generosity did not stop with “snow-vid”.

Cathy started a meal train which still rolls today and Cathy’s motives are pure and also “old school”

“Knowing your neighbors is the best against crime. They keep an eye out for me and I keep an eye out for them.”, Cathy

For securing the neighborhood Cathy got a little financial security thanks to Danny Daniel and the folks at Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition

Latest News

Cathy Cook makes teeth whiter by the day, but she literally lead folks on a neighboring street...
Be Remarkable: Neighborly kindness of woman helps feed and power neighborhood
The Riesel High School varsity football team honored the 13 troops killed in the airport attack...
Riesel High School football team honors U.S. service members slain in Kabul attack
Baylor Head Men’s Basketball Coach Scott Drew, who led the Bears to a national championship...
Annual United Way campaign underway to help raise money for local non-profits
Maegan has over 100 hundred bakers helping her with "Cookies for Caregivers", and there's no...
Be Remarkable: Local baker mixes her passion for baking with her love for the community