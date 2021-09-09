Advertisement

Temple school resumes normal activities after brief lockout

Lamar Middle School in Temple Texas
Lamar Middle School in Temple Texas(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Following a lockout due to a “security concern,” students and staff re-entered Lamar Middle School in Temple at approximately 11:10 a.m. Thursday and “all campus activity resumed as normal at approximately 11:45 a.m.,” said school principal Yvette Bradford.

Temple Police and staff at Lamar Middle School placed the school on lockout shortly after 10 a.m. as a “precautionary measure” while authorities investigated the concern, said Temple Independent School District spokesperson Christine Parks in a letter to parents.

“As an additional safety measure, Temple PD asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily as they further investigate,” said Parks, who reassured parents all students and staff were safe at the time the lockout was still in effect.

Bradford said said Temple Police asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily “as an additional safety measure.”

Police “found no evidence to support the reported concern and made no indication that the campus  needed to take additional measures or precautions moving forward to ensure student safety,” Bradford said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug
Central Texas pharmacist charged in theft of medication from Brookshire Brothers
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas attorney general warns school districts with mask mandates: ‘rescind now or see you in court’

Latest News

The new Temple Police substation at the Renata Square Apartments at 1811 E Avenue K.
Temple Police open new substation at local apartment complex
Lucy Pethtel (L) and Megan Bowman (R) work to find bones in an owl pellet, which is one of the...
Girl Scouts launches new way for Central Texas girls to get STEM experience
The Valley Mills ISD Superintendent, Chris Dowdy (right), is driving one of the district's...
Central Texas superintendent gets behind the wheel in response to school bus driver shortage
Western White House
A look back at "The Western White House"