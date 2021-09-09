Temple school resumes normal activities after brief lockout

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Following a lockout due to a “security concern,” students and staff re-entered Lamar Middle School in Temple at approximately 11:10 a.m. Thursday and “all campus activity resumed as normal at approximately 11:45 a.m.,” said school principal Yvette Bradford.

Temple Police and staff at Lamar Middle School placed the school on lockout shortly after 10 a.m. as a “precautionary measure” while authorities investigated the concern, said Temple Independent School District spokesperson Christine Parks in a letter to parents.

“As an additional safety measure, Temple PD asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily as they further investigate,” said Parks, who reassured parents all students and staff were safe at the time the lockout was still in effect.

Bradford said said Temple Police asked for students and staff to clear the building temporarily “as an additional safety measure.”

Police “found no evidence to support the reported concern and made no indication that the campus needed to take additional measures or precautions moving forward to ensure student safety,” Bradford said.

