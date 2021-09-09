Central Texas schools desperate for substitute teachers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas school districts are searching for substitutes hoping to relieve the shortage they face.

“You have to love kids, you have to have energy especially at the lower group, you have to be able to keep up with them,” Marlin ISD substitute Peggy Roberson said.

“There’s a need and I wanted to do my part by filling that need”

Roberson fills this need by working every single day. It’s hardworking and caring substitutes like Roberson that districts across Central Texas desperately need.

“We need subs, we need guest teachers,” Carmen Hankins, Substitute Teacher Coordinator at Killeen ISD, said.

“Especially with COVID, in our COVID time, the need is greater than ever,” Dr. Daniel Lopez, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources at Waco ISD, said.

A shortage of substitutes is a recurring issue and district leaders say the pandemic only adds to the demand.

”A sub with us on a consistent basis, because of COVID, they’ve chosen not to accept jobs currently,” Donna Ward, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources at Temple ISD, said.

“We use a good 250 more just because of the pandemic going on and because there is a teacher shortage,” Hankins with Killeen ISD said.

Some schools having to take extra measures to make sure no class goes without instruction when a sub is unable to step in.

“We have had some issues, some situations where we did take a teachers assistant and put them into the classroom full time,” Lawrence Galloway, Chief Operations Officer for Marlin ISD, said.

Marlin ISD has now raised the pay for substitutes to show some appreciation and hoping to entice new applicants.

There are currently dozens of openings at the school districts KWTX spoke with.

