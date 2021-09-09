Advertisement

Central Texas superintendent gets behind the wheel in response to school bus driver shortage

Valley Mills ISD has two bus driver’s out related to COVID-19
The Valley Mills ISD Superintendent, Chris Dowdy (right), is driving one of the district's...
The Valley Mills ISD Superintendent, Chris Dowdy (right), is driving one of the district's school bus routes due to a shortage of drivers related to COVID-19.((VMISD photo))
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - The nationwide crisis over a lack of school bus drivers is becoming painfully present in Central Texas.

The leader of a small local district is pulling out all the stops...by making all the stops.

“We have two drivers out because of COVID-related issues,” said Chris Dowdy, Superintendent of the Valley Mills Independent School District. “I guess I was next on-deck.”

In addition to having the two bus driver’s out, the district’s ‘sub’ driver is also out-of-town, which left Valley Mills ISD scrambling.

“We have coaches who are certified but they’re in the middle of football practice, volleyball practice, so it’s just kind of one of those ‘all hands on deck’ approaches,” Dowdy told KWTX Wednesday.

And by ‘all hands’...he means his...on a wheel.

”We leave about 6:25 in the morning, get back in about 7, 7:30,” said Dowdy.

With a shortage of drivers to take students to and from school, Dowdy, the top educator in VMISD, has stepped up to the plate by taking between 35-40 kids to and from school each day.

“Definitely with small, rural schools, it’s difficult to find people that A: have certification, and B: have the time to maybe drive two hours in the morning take a four-to-five hour break and come back in the afternoon and drive two or three hours again,” said Dowdy. “Anybody that was capable, they would hop in and do the same thing.”

Dowdy has been receiving praise for helping fill the gap, however, he wants to turn the attention to his staff.

“It’s a tough situation right now, but our people are working so hard right now, they deserve the credit, not me,” he said. “It was difficult last year and it turned out to be difficult again, so I have a huge appreciation for all those in education right now.”

Dowdy will be behind the wheel for at least another two weeks.

He says he’s enjoying the change of pace.

“It’s not bad, it’s actually fun to reconnect with some of those kids,” said Dowdy who until this year was the Principal of Valley Mills Elementary School. “My worst fear driving a bus is not knowing where to go, or forgetting a kid, or forgetting a stop or something like that, so I have Mr. Jones with me, he’s kind of my Rand McNally back there telling me to turn here, turn there.”

He says it’s been fun to see the people’s response when the bus doors open.

“They’ve been surprised,” said Dowdy.

A surprise to them, but not to himself, as Dowdy says he’d do just about anything to get kids back in the classroom.

“We’re trying to provide our kids as much normalcy as possible this school year,” said Dowdy. “We want those kids here, that’s when they’re going to be most successful.”

Dowdy is hoping they’ll be back to normal in about two weeks when the last of their two regular driver’s returns, however, they’re always looking for more help in transportation.

“We always have openings for bus drivers,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours

Latest News

Western White House
A look back at "The Western White House"
Ted Cruz at TSTC
Sen. Cruz visits Waco college
military covid19 vaccine
Proposal would ban dishonorable discharges for military members who refuse mandatory COVID vaccines
Cathy Cook makes teeth whiter by the day, but she literally lead folks on a neighboring street...
Be Remarkable: Neighborly kindness of woman helps feed and power neighborhood