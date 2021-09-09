Classroom Champions: Justice Ishio

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Live Oak senior Justice Ishio is a Classroom Champion.

In fifth grade Justice Ishio moved to Waco from Japan.

The ability to play sports was almost impossible for Justice. At age four, he was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer that affected his kidneys.

He beat the odds, and is now a healthy high school football player - something he never saw in his future. He’d never heard of football before moving to Texas.

He’s also played baseball, basketball and participated in track and field. Justice maintains a 4.17 GPA.

Football is his favorite, and justice’s coach says he’s a leader on the gridiron.

Live Oak football has a strong senior class this year, and justice is thankful for those seniors.

Justice plans to attend a college in Texas next year and study something involving math or science.

