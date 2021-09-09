Advertisement

Copperas Cove firefighters shave heads in act of solidarity with ‘Marvelous Maddie’

Central Texas girl undergoing chemotherapy while battling leukemia
A group of firefighters in Copperas Cove shaved their heads to let Maddie, a Central Texas girl...
A group of firefighters in Copperas Cove shaved their heads to let Maddie, a Central Texas girl battling leukemia, know she is not alone.(Copperas Cove Fire Department)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of firefighters in Copperas Cove decided to shave their heads in an act of solidarity with “Marvelous Maddie,” a Central Texas girl who is undergoing chemotherapy while she battles leukemia.

“Well, one of our own is going through a battle! Jeremy Albright’s daughter has been fighting leukemia for some time now and due to the chemo has shaved her head,” the firefighters said in a Facebook post. “No worries. He told us she’s excited because she is ready to wear a wig!”

The firefighters said they decided “to join her in this fight and everyone shaved their heads! We just wanted to show our support and let her know that she is not in this alone!”

If you’d like to show solidarity with Maddie, you are encouraged to use the hashtags #LiveLikeMaddie and #MarvelousMaddie.

