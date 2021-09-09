Girl Scouts launches new way for Central Texas girls to get STEM experience

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local Girl Scouts are getting the chance to get some hands-on experience when it comes to science, technology, engineering and math.

The Girl Scouts of Central Texas is rolling out its first mobile STEM experience center, which will be able to bring different STEM activities to girls around the area.

Megan Bowman is the STEM program specialist. She said because of how large the council is, which covers 46 counties, it can be difficult to get troops together for activities.

Bowman said additionally, troops aren’t always able to afford to buy supplies to do activities on their own. That’s where the mobile center comes in.

Bowman said it helps bridge geographic and financial barriers and means the girls learn more about STEM.

“STEM is one of our pillars for Girl Scouts,” Bowman said. “So we’re really trying to encourage girls to be exposed to STEM, and like it more and get them confident in that skill, so that they can go on to be part of the STEM workforce.”

Lucy Pethtel is a girl scout, and she said she’s excited for the chance to get more hands-on experience. Pethtel said not everyone gets the chance to get to try things, like dig through owl pellets, in school.

Pethtel wants to go into the medical field, but she said learning more about STEM is important for everyone.

“In every career, almost every career, you need to know at least a basic understanding of math and science technology and engineering,” Pethtel said.

Bowman said the STEM center has four different activities, and is booking up quickly. If troops are interested in booking the experience center, which is free, they can find more information online.

