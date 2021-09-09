Killeen ISD school bus involved in wreck on Central Texas highway

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities are at the scene of a wreck involving a Killeen ISD school bus on Texas Highway 195.

According to radio scanner transmissions, 18 students and the bus driver were okay. Killeen ISD later confirmed no students were hurt in the wreck.

A photo at the scene shows the damaged rear of what appears to be a Chevrolet Malibu directly in front of the school bus.

News 10 has learned the driver of a pick up was also involved in the wreck.

A Killeen ISD school bus was involved in a wreck on Texas Highway 195. (Eric Franklin)

