Man accused of assaulting minor wanted in Central Texas

Benny Wright is wanted by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office in Central Texas.
Benny Wright is wanted by the Bosque County Sheriff's Office in Central Texas.(BCSO)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CRANFILLS GAP, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Benny Wright, a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a minor and threatening another individual with a knife.

Deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of Wright, currently a fugitive.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts should call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363. Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputies remind the public that harboring a wanted felon is also a felony charge.

They said they are “prepared to, and will, file charges on any individual who, in any way, assists Benny Wright in eluding or evading arrest by providing a place to stay or transportation.”

