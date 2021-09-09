Man accused of assaulting minor wanted in Central Texas

CRANFILLS GAP, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Benny Wright, a man wanted for allegedly assaulting a minor and threatening another individual with a knife.

Deputies obtained warrants for the arrest of Wright, currently a fugitive.

Anyone with information regarding Wright’s whereabouts should call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254) 435-2363. Callers may remain anonymous.

Deputies remind the public that harboring a wanted felon is also a felony charge.

They said they are “prepared to, and will, file charges on any individual who, in any way, assists Benny Wright in eluding or evading arrest by providing a place to stay or transportation.”

