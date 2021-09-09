No weather concerns but air quality will be reduced

Wednesday’s cold front came through without much fanfare helping to reinforce the dry air that’s already in place, but it also opened the door for wildfire smoke to enter into the atmosphere. Northerly winds with high pressure aloft is pulling wildfire smoke into the atmosphere and air quality in Central Texas will be reduced to some of the most unhealthy levels we’ve seen in quite some time. The air quality drops from ‘moderate’ Wednesday to ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’. Those sensitive groups, per the Environmental Protection Agency, are those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children. Everyone will probably notice a bit of a haze to the atmosphere that should hang around for a few days. Concentrations of smoke in the atmosphere should stay high through at least Friday and probably deeper into the weekend. For sensible weather, it’s smooth sailing for us. Morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s through Sunday morning will warm into the low 90s today. Since dry air is in place, temperatures will warm quickly but heat index values will be at or lower than the actual temperature. High pressure hanging around should boost afternoon highs into the mid-90s through Sunday afternoon with generally clear skies.

A big change the weather comes next week. A tropical wave in the western Caribbean Sea will move toward the western Gulf this weekend. Atmospheric conditions aren’t very conducive for tropical development (with only a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression or storm) but Gulf moisture should push into the state and linger for much of next week. Rainfall will be widespread and heavy for a few days near the Gulf Coast with rainfall totals expected to be between 4″ and 6″+ through next Friday. For us, we may be just far enough away to miss out on the heavy rain but close enough to still keep the rain chances around, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with maybe lingering chances through Thursday. Some of the question marks about next week’s rain is around whether or not a cold front approaches late in the week. If the front manages to get close to our area, it could help to greatly increase the rain chances next Wednesday or Thursday. For now, it looks like the front will stay just far enough away. As moisture moves in, we’ll reverse direction on the trend of comfortable mornings and dry afternoons. Morning temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s all next week with highs cooler in the low 90s. Even though it’ll be ‘cooler’, heat index values should climb back into the mid-to-upper 90s under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies each day.

