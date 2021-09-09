Advertisement

Sen. Cruz tours college in Waco, touts scholarships legislation, and doubles down on ‘get a job’ comment

Sen. Ted Cruz tours TSTC
Sen. Ted Cruz tours TSTC(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited the Texas State Technical College in Waco Wednesday and praised the school for helping Texans acquire skills needed to earn a good-paying job.

During his tour of the campus, the junior senator from Texas got a first-hand look at how TSTC’s programs help students find their place in the workforce.

“There’s a reason 1,000 people a day move into the state of Texas. Texas is where the jobs are,” Cruz said. “And institutions like Texas State Technical College are part of the reason why. We are helping men and women acquire the skills they need to come out and get good-paying jobs and provide for their kids and provide for their family, and work toward the American dream.”

Cruz said he’s introduced legislation to support programs like the ones at TSTC.

“In the senate I’ve introduced legislation that would be far reaching scholarships,” Sen. Cruz said. “$10 billion a year in federal tax credits for contributions to scholarship granting organizations.”

The senator said half of those funds would go to schools K-12 and the other half to technical and vocational training.

He said its in hopes of making a difference in the crisis our workforce currently faces during the pandemic.

“Consistently what I’ve been hearing from small businesses is that they are desperate for workers,” Sen. Cruz said. “We need to be creating an environment where everybody who is out of work can go back to work and get a job.”

Get a job. It’s what the senator tweeted out in response to a story regarding the end of unemployment benefits and a point he re-enforced at TSTC.

“Get a job,” Sen. Cruz said.

“I’m sorry but that is really damn good advice and if their answer to people out of work is don’t get a job and stay home and keep getting the government check, you are selling deception to people.”

Senator Cruz discussed how he believes unemployment compensation discouraged people from going back to work, so now its time to get people trained and back into jobs using programs like TSTC.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Man fatally shot in Killeen; 2nd murder in 24 hours
Killeen Police continue to investigate a shooting that left a person wounded near the corner of...
Police arrest Fort Hood soldier in connection to shooting that left relative in critical condition

Latest News

covid testing site in central texas
COVID-19 testing sites in Central Texas bustling with activity
Temple nurses help NICU patients after Hurricane IDA
Temple nurses help transport NICU babies in aftermath of Hurricane Ida
Riesel High football team honors 13 service members slain in Kabul
Riesel High football team honors 13 service members slain in Kabul
Local business opens store front to help Central Texans stay hydrated
Local business opens store front to help Central Texans stay hydrated