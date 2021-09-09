Sen. Cruz tours college in Waco, touts scholarships legislation, and doubles down on ‘get a job’ comment

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) visited the Texas State Technical College in Waco Wednesday and praised the school for helping Texans acquire skills needed to earn a good-paying job.

During his tour of the campus, the junior senator from Texas got a first-hand look at how TSTC’s programs help students find their place in the workforce.

“There’s a reason 1,000 people a day move into the state of Texas. Texas is where the jobs are,” Cruz said. “And institutions like Texas State Technical College are part of the reason why. We are helping men and women acquire the skills they need to come out and get good-paying jobs and provide for their kids and provide for their family, and work toward the American dream.”

Cruz said he’s introduced legislation to support programs like the ones at TSTC.

“In the senate I’ve introduced legislation that would be far reaching scholarships,” Sen. Cruz said. “$10 billion a year in federal tax credits for contributions to scholarship granting organizations.”

The senator said half of those funds would go to schools K-12 and the other half to technical and vocational training.

He said its in hopes of making a difference in the crisis our workforce currently faces during the pandemic.

“Consistently what I’ve been hearing from small businesses is that they are desperate for workers,” Sen. Cruz said. “We need to be creating an environment where everybody who is out of work can go back to work and get a job.”

Get a job. It’s what the senator tweeted out in response to a story regarding the end of unemployment benefits and a point he re-enforced at TSTC.

Um, get a job?



There are millions of vacancies, and small businesses across the Nation are desperate for workers. https://t.co/0ejI45Ja6I — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 7, 2021

“Get a job,” Sen. Cruz said.

“I’m sorry but that is really damn good advice and if their answer to people out of work is don’t get a job and stay home and keep getting the government check, you are selling deception to people.”

Senator Cruz discussed how he believes unemployment compensation discouraged people from going back to work, so now its time to get people trained and back into jobs using programs like TSTC.

