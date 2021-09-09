Advertisement

Taco Bell wants to refill your used sauce packets

Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.
Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can refill them.(Source: Taco Bell via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taco Bell wants to recycle your used sauce packets and refill them.

The fast-food chain is teaming up with recycling company TerraCycle for the new program.

Customers can collect their empty sauce packets, then recycle them by mailing the empties back to be refilled.

Taco Bell said its goal is to save 8 billion used sauce packets from going into U.S. landfills every year.

The restaurant chain is working toward becoming a more sustainable brand.

By 2025, Taco Bell hopes all of its packaging will be “recyclable, compostable or reusable.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug
Central Texas pharmacist charged in theft of medication from Brookshire Brothers
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
In the United States, sepsis kills about a quarter of a million people every year.
Local doctor says people should be aware of warning signs of sepsis

Latest News

A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Scores of Westerners, including Americans, fly out of Kabul
According to two studies published this week, the two COVID-19 vaccines do not increase the...
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines don’t increase miscarriage risk, studies say
Crews move a section of the base as they attempt to locate a time capsule said to be buried in...
Crews searching for Confederate statue’s 1887 time capsule
A bomb squad vehicle responds to the scene of a man's home in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on...
Man charged with weapons of mass destruction; neighborhood evacuated in Pa.