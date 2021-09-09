Temple Police open new substation at local apartment complex

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Thursday held a ceremony to mark the opening of a new police sub-station at the Renata Square Apartments at 1811 E Avenue K.

The police department’s Community Policing Unit worked closely with management at the complex for nearly a year to bring the substation to fruition.

“The goal is for officers to be able to work while out in the community as well as be more accessible to residents located in the Eastside of Temple,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

The new substation is intended for any resident that resides in the neighboring area or community, regardless of whether they live in the Renata Square Apartments, police said.

The substation is also available to all officers in the Temple Police Department when they are working in the field.

“The purpose of the sub-station is to provide residents with a safe and convenient access to officers and to engage and build relationships with the community,” police said.

Two officers from the Community Oriented Policing Unit will be designated as representatives to this sub-station.

If officers are not at the sub-station, please call 254-298-5911.

