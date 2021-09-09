Texas sheriff loses battle to COVID-19

GONZALES, Texas (KWTX) - The Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of its leader - Sheriff Robert Ynclan - who died Sunday after falling ill with COVID-19 in August.

Ynclan, a native of Fredericksburg, relocated to Gonzales to serve as a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

After retiring following a 35-year career with DPS, Ynclan decided “the good lord had made him a lawman for a reason, and continued serving his community,” the sheriff’s office said.

Ynclan decided to run for Sheriff of Gonzales County in 2020, won election, and started his first term on January 1, 2021.

“Tragedy struck our law enforcement family when the Sheriff fell ill with COVID symptoms in the month of August, 2021. After a long hard battle, Sheriff Ynclan passed on September 5th, 2021,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Our prayers and condolences are with the Ynclan Family, as we honor his memory and mourn his loss.”

Services for Ynclan will be held Thursday at Seydler Hill Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at La Unión Mexicana Cemetery.

