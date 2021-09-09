Advertisement

Tropical moisture expected to take over by the end of the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues to remain the dominant factor in our forecast, keeping temperatures high and sunshine widespread over Central Texas. Dry air tends to gain and release heat quickly, and that’s what’s driving our daily weather for the next few days. Mornings will still be pleasant in the upper 60s/low 70s for the next few days and afternoon highs will return to the upper 90s through the weekend. No rain is expected for the time being but that doesn’t look to be the case next week with rain chances returning to the forecast and humidity starting to climb.

With a more tropical airmass moving in late Sunday and into next week, we will see humidity levels increase, more cloud cover, and even the chance for rain returns. In return, that breaks down some of the heat for next week and temperatures will likely top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. The driving force for these changes is our next weather maker; a tropical wave coming in from the Gulf. Rainfall potential is going to be highest along the coast, but we could see some rain chances in Central Texas out of this system as well.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
James David Huffman was charged with theft and possession of a dangerous drug
Central Texas pharmacist charged in theft of medication from Brookshire Brothers
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Woman fatally shot in Killeen late Tuesday night
Margaret Lorrain Smith in 2008, left, and what she might look like today. Smith is 5 feet 6...
Reward increased to $8,500 for Texas woman accused of hiring hitman to murder husband
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Texas attorney general warns school districts with mask mandates: ‘rescind now or see you in court’

Latest News

fastcast sunset sunrise fishing person silhouette lake water clear sky purple orange glow pink...
Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
No weather concerns but air quality will be reduced
fastcast lake sunset
Weak front brings pleasant mornings; hot afternoons
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast