Tropical moisture expected to take over by the end of the weekend

High pressure continues to remain the dominant factor in our forecast, keeping temperatures high and sunshine widespread over Central Texas. Dry air tends to gain and release heat quickly, and that’s what’s driving our daily weather for the next few days. Mornings will still be pleasant in the upper 60s/low 70s for the next few days and afternoon highs will return to the upper 90s through the weekend. No rain is expected for the time being but that doesn’t look to be the case next week with rain chances returning to the forecast and humidity starting to climb.

With a more tropical airmass moving in late Sunday and into next week, we will see humidity levels increase, more cloud cover, and even the chance for rain returns. In return, that breaks down some of the heat for next week and temperatures will likely top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. The driving force for these changes is our next weather maker; a tropical wave coming in from the Gulf. Rainfall potential is going to be highest along the coast, but we could see some rain chances in Central Texas out of this system as well.

