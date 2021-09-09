Water main break results in cancellation of Harker Heights football game

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights varsity football game against Round Rock McNeil scheduled for Thursday night was canceled as a result of a water main break at Leo Buckley Stadium.

“The water main break impacts multiple systems making it impossible to sustain safe practices including restrooms, concessions, hand washing stations and repairs will not be made in time for kickoff,” a Killeen ISD spokeswoman said.

Killeen ISD will work with Round Rock ISD to determine a new date for the game.

