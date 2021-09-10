Advertisement

Beloved Brookshire Brothers sacker delivers supplies to Ida-stricken Louisiana on 35th birthday

Wes Buck traveled with his dear friend Brandon Gomez to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in...
Wes Buck traveled with his dear friend Brandon Gomez to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.(Courtesy Photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man with intellectual disabilities, beloved and known all over the community of Hamilton, has now won the hearts of volunteers and victims of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana after he loaded up supplies and drove 600 miles to help on his 35th birthday.

Wesley Buckner, known affectionately as Wes Buck, made the trek to Houma, LA. this week. He rode shotgun in the truck of Brandon Gomez, 30,  his friend since elementary school.

Gomez has helped look after the popular Brookshire Brothers sacker and avid Hamilton sports fan for years. When there’s a need, Gomez said, Wes Buck is always the first one to answer the call.

Wes accompanied Gomez on his second trip to Louisiana to help.   

During his first trip to Louisiana, Gomez rode out the storm alone so he could help on day one. When he returned home to Central Texas and announced he was headed back, his sidekick had a request.

“When I told him I was going, he didn’t hesitate,” Gomez said. “He just said ‘hey can I go? I want to go help people.’”

Brandon Gomez and Wes Buck
Brandon Gomez and Wes Buck(Courtesy Photos)

Gomez and Wes gathered supplies from the community.   They said the Girl Scouts in Hamilton and the First United Methodist Church in Hico held drives to help them gather supplies.

They loaded up everything from camping gear to nonperishable food and hygiene supplies and joined the Cajun Navy Ground Force in the Walmart parking lot in Houma.

Gomez said Wes wasn’t just there for morale support.  He was working hard.

“He unloaded vehicles.  He helped distribute supplies out to people who came in the lines,” Brandon said. “His reaction to all that was ‘dang this is bad down here.’  He was excited to help.”

Gomez and Wes are already planning a return trip to Louisiana as the state continues to recover and rebuild.

The Hamilton Girl Scouts are once again helping with gathering supplies along with The First United Methodist Church in Hico and the American Legion in Hamilton.

They hope to return sometime next week.

