Big 12 Conference extends membership invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and UH

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Big 12 Conference Board of Directors on Friday morning voted to extend membership invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston.

The conference is reeling after the University of Texas and Oklahoma University announced they were leaving to join the powerful Southeastern Conference.

The decision to extend membership invitations required an affirmative vote of a supermajority of directors, and was approved unanimously by the eight continuing members, the Big 12 announced.

