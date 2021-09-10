Cookie dough shop started as a way to survive during pandemic a big success

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local business, started as a side hustle for a recent college graduate having a hard time finding work during the pandemic, has been so successful the owners are opening a second location in Central Texas.

Dough Re Mi was started in 2019 as a way for Mary Senese, 23, to make ends meet while introducing her family and friends to her love of cookie dough she calls “edible cookie dough” by removing the raw ingredients.

Mary first worked out of her home until opening up a storefront in Belton in March and as of this week she’s added a second location in Union Hall in downtown Waco.

“I always knew I wanted to expand to more cities beyond just Belton,” Mary said. “I have always been really passionate about this business, and I’ve always wanted to share it with the whole world.”

Her unique product is a weakness of millions of Americans: cookie dough. Mary said she’s found a way to make that same good taste without the risks.

“We make our cookie dough totally safe to eat by removing all raw ingredients,” Mary said. “So, there’s no raw eggs and our flour is heat treated.”

The cookie dough treat looks a lot like ice cream and the experience inside the shop is also similar.

“You can get it in a cup or a cone,” Mary said. “You can add toppings if you want. It’s just a really fun place to be with your family and friends.”

The hobby turned business has caught on quickly in the area.

Mary, who grew up in Temple, had just graduated Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee when COVID-19 hit the country, paralyzing the economy and the job market.

She and her new husband, Frank, decided to move to make the move back home to Central Texas where they had family and friends and use Mary’s connections and business background, and Frank’s experience as a restaurant manager, to start Dough Re Mi.

“I think it was a really awesome starting point for us because we have a large customer base in Temple/Belton area,” she said.

The Union Hall location in Waco just opened this week and Mary says they already have their sights set on expanding more.

“Definitely,” she said. “Our goal is to keep spreading throughout Central Texas and we’ll see what happens beyond that. Maybe Dallas, Austin or College station and maybe eventually franchising.”

Do Re Mi in Union Hall is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.