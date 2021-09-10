Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - As the push for vaccines continues, potentially more deadly variants of COVID-19 are leading the healthcare community to encourage booster shots.

The booster shots for Pfizer and Moderna could be approved by the FDA within the next month or so.

With COVID cases starting to rise amongst some vaccinated patients, Central Texas doctors like Lizbeth Cahuyame are questioning the need for booster shots.

“We need to continue our message that the vaccine is the most effective way and the best way to end this pandemic,” she said.

“They’re very good for protecting us against the disease and keeping hospitalizations low. However, there’s been some breakthrough infections from those that are fully vaccinated, but mild symptoms.”

The boosters have already been used on patients who are immunocompromised, including the elderly, Cancer and transplant patients. Right now, the FDA wants more time to examine both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s booster shots. Even with questions about cases and booster shots, Cahuyame argues the vaccine continues to present positive results.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not working, but there’s concern that those people may transmit it,” she said.

“So, right now, we’re still waiting on data from the CDC and FDA to see if there’s gonna be a need for a booster shot.”

While the push for vaccines continues to face backlash, the push for a booster shot could be even more difficult. In spite of this, Cahuyame says she still recommends getting vaccinated and wouldn’t be surprised if the booster shot is approved soon.

“We need to be clear in our message that the booster could be an extra layer of protection for those who have breakthrough cases and mild symptoms,” she said.

The FDA’s scientific advisors will publicly debate Pfizer’s booster shot next week. If approved for use, Baylor Scott & White leaders say they’re confident these shots can reach Central Texas soon.

