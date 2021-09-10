Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District on Friday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases. The county’s death toll now stands at 572.

Statewide, the State of Texas reported 19,486 new cases of the virus and 400 additional deaths, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths across the state to 58,332 since the pandemic began.

McLennan County currently has 1,891 active coronavirus cases and 192 patients hospitalized as a result of the virus. The health district’s website states 37 of those hospitalized are on ventilators and 90 percent of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.

There are currently 13,422 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, including 3,834 patients in ICU beds. Of those hospitalized in Texas, 306 are children.

In Central Texas, Limestone County experienced one of the biggest case spikes this week. On September 1st, the county reported 54 active COVID-19 cases. By September 10th, there were 220 active cases.

Health workers at the county’s only two hospitals said they are seeing the impact.

“We are seeing increased ER wait times and emergency department loads,” said Corey Tunnell, the infection preventionist for Limestone Medical Center. “So we are having more and more in the waiting rooms and just trying to filter through and get those patients in.”

The hospital said it is not only seeing more COVID-19 patients, but patients who are sicker. Limestone Medical does not have an ICU, but they say they have had to treat sicker patients who would normally be in an ICU because there is a lack of ICU beds across the state to transfer them to.

The hospital reports it has received 3 nurses from the state to assist in caring for sicker patients.

Limestone Medical Center also this month launched its Regeneron antibody infusion center to treat COVID-19 patients who at a higher risk of developing severe illness from the virus.

The staff say they have had requests from all over the region of people seeking the treatment at their facility.

Other Central Texas Counties also saw COVID-19 case spikes Friday while many remained stagnant, according to the state’s dashboard.

When it comes to active cases of the virus in Central Texas, Mills County reported 44, San Saba County reported 41, Lampasas County reported 434, Coryell County reported 1,289, Bell County reported 2,974, McLennan County reported 1,891, Falls County reported 135, Milam County reported 269, Robertson County reported 200, and Limestone County reported 220.

