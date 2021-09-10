Advertisement

Students in Killeen participate in Freedom Walk to honor lives lost on 9/11

By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and on Friday, the Killeen Independent School District held its annual Freedom Walk to commemorate those who lost their lives that fateful day.

This year marks the 15th edition of the Freedom Walk, originally held in September of 2006.

On Friday, students, first responders, and soldiers from Fort Hood gathered at Ellison High School to commemorate the grim anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

A former Killeen ISD student present at this year’s event said he decided to make a life-changing decision in the wake of the attacks 20 years ago.

“It immediately made me want to join the military,” said Killeen Police Officer Kyle Moore.

“For our district to continue to honor the memory is - we’re doing exactly what we said we would do, never forget. So that’s important,” said Moore.

Lt. Darnell Brown, a graduate of Ellison and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, spoke at Friday’s event.

The ceremony ended with bell tolls and the playing of Taps in honor of the almost 3,000 lives lost during the attacks.

