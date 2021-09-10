Trooper Chad Walker honored with ‘Star of Texas’ award honoring heroism

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Slain Central Texas DPS trooper Chad Walker was among those honored by Texas Governor Greg Abbott with the “Star of Texas” award presented to peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who demonstrate heroism and sacrifice while serving communities in the Lone Star State.

“The Star Of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott.

On March 26, 2021, Walker was driving southwest on FM 2838 near Mexia, Texas when he spotted a disabled vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road. As he pulled up behind the vehicle, the car’s driver got out and opened fire with a handgun.

Walker was struck in the head and the abdomen, was taken to a Waco hospital in critical condition. He died five days later at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, after sharing the gift of life as an organ donor.

State troopers were joined by area deputies and police officers in a massive search for the gunman, who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Star Of Texas Awards were created in 2003 by House Bill 1937 to honor and commemorate individuals who “made profound commitments while performing their duties as peace officers, firefighters, and emergency medical first responders.”

“I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe,” Governor Abbott said during Friday’s ceremony, “You represent the very best of Texas, and we are grateful for the risks you take every single day to keep us safe.”

