Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Enjoy dry weather with low humidity while it’s here – the weather makes a 180 turn next week! The drier air, all thanks to that front that moved through a few days ago, is still here through Saturday afternoon. This means another cool, crisp morning is in store for Saturday as we drop into the low 60s. For the afternoon, it’s still going to be hot and dry with highs in the mid 90s. We’ll finish the weekend with more cloud cover and increasing humidity as moisture surges back in from the Gulf. A few spot showers will be possible late Sunday to our south and east, but the majority of us should squeeze in one more dry day.

If you are taking advantage note there will be a smoky horizon and air quality will be reduced to moderate level with wildfire smoke sifting through our air for the next few days. The biggest changes of course will come from what goes on in the Gulf in the next few days - we will be watching an area of thunderstorms near Central America that will likely drift north through the weekend. This cluster of storms and showers currently has a 70% chance of further development over the next 5 days. This is what brings back the tropical moisture into Texas next week and gives us our chance for rain. The highest rainfall amounts will likely be along the Texas coastline, but we will still see our rain chances bumped up and temperatures trending cooler, highs only in the 80s, for several days next week.

